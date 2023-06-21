Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $22,205,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 59,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 98,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
VCIT traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $78.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,171. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $82.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.36.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
