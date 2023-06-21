Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 75,479 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,479 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 273,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,124. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

