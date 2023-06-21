Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 3,096 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.64. The company had a trading volume of 102,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,125. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.14 and a 200 day moving average of $124.56.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

