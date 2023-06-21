Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,494 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 618,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $414,365,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shopify Trading Down 1.7 %
SHOP traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,057,518. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.36. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shopify (SHOP)
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- DexCom Clears Base, Wall Street Eyes Double-Digit Earnings Growth
- Red Hot Eli Lilly Rolls the DICE With Its Latest Biotech Takeover
- The Surprising Automaker Going Toe-to-Toe With Tesla in 2023
- AutoZone And Why It Will Soon Be A $3,000 Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.