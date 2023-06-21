Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FFC opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 90.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 139,093 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $163,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.