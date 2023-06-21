Flare (FLR) Price Tops $0.0156 on Major Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, Flare has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $289.93 million and approximately $9.79 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 18,631,219,606 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 18,595,285,749.38124 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01489607 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $24,473,734.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

