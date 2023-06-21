FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 35,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 46,907 shares.The stock last traded at $56.64 and had previously closed at $56.84.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,016,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,640,000 after purchasing an additional 547,889 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 86.4% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 81,811 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 37,698 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,163 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,331,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

