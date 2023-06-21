Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.53 and last traded at $65.12. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

