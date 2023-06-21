Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Forward Air by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Forward Air by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Forward Air stock opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $117.57. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.99.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.54 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 13.83%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

