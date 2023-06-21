Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $12.36 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up 2.0% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after buying an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.