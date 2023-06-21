Founders Capital Management Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Founders Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 1.7% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,597,063. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

