Founders Capital Management Has $55,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Founders Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1,464.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,909,385 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

