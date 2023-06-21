Founders Capital Management Sells 35,775 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Founders Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,775 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 385,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 525,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 76,084 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 177,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.75. 365,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,703. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.38. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.