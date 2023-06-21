Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

FBRT stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 82.53 and a current ratio of 82.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBRT shares. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after buying an additional 57,154 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 36.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

