Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $53.49. 1,056,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,005,283. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

