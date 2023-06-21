Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,387. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.37. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $142.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

