Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.3% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,189. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

