Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.58. 220,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,254. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Argus decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

