Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 162,208 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,208 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.6% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.34. 1,065,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,394,503. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.72. The stock has a market cap of $265.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

