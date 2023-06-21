FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

FS Bancorp Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $235.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.02. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $37.39.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $143,841.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 587.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 69,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FS Bancorp by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,615 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $951,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

