GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $15.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia

About GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Rating)

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.