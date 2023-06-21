GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $15.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.33.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
