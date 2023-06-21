GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Down to $49.56

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.56, but opened at $48.44. GitLab shares last traded at $47.46, with a volume of 589,001 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GitLab from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

GitLab Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.93 and a beta of -0.28.

Insider Activity at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $510,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 520,134 shares in the company, valued at $26,563,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $510,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 520,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,563,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,274 shares of company stock worth $2,495,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 55.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 7.0% in the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

