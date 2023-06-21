Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) PT Lowered to $42.00 at DA Davidson

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.82 per share, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,568.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.82 per share, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,568.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,965.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,135 shares of company stock valued at $376,256 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 9,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.