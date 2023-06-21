Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Global Water Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $297.18 million, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 14.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,113,685 shares in the company, valued at $25,512,177.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,473 shares of company stock valued at $400,129. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 160.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

