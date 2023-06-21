Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Purchased by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 209,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $879,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, insider David Miller purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GSBD traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $14.14. 157,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,817. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.02%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

