Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Insider Acquires £10,863 in Stock

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) insider Susan Searle bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 639 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £10,863 ($13,900.19).

Gooch & Housego Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON GHH traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 630 ($8.06). The company had a trading volume of 31,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 560.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 531.31. Gooch & Housego PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 388 ($4.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 958.32 ($12.26). The company has a market capitalization of £157.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,900.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Gooch & Housego Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32,500.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Gooch & Housego

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.60) price objective on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

(Get Rating)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.