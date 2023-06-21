Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Shares Down 2%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 8,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 54,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Goodfood Market Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.54.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

