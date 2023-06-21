Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GRAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Grab Price Performance

GRAB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,361,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,344,834. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.77. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.00 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 86.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Grab will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

