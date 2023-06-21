Grassi Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,913 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Stock Up 2.5 %

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $424,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $424,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 698,706 shares of company stock worth $146,092,561 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $216.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.79 and its 200 day moving average is $177.01. The firm has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a PE ratio of 570.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

