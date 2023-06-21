Grassi Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.6% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

BAC stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $230.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.