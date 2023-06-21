Grassi Investment Management Sells 300 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grassi Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 1.4% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing Stock Performance

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $212.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.67. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91. The company has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.