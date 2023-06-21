Grassi Investment Management Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

MO opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

