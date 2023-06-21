Greenfield Savings Bank Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after purchasing an additional 882,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,345,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,565,000 after purchasing an additional 349,165 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.69. 795,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,819,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

