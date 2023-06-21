Greenfield Savings Bank Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Greenfield Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $725,870,000. Amundi increased its stake in Target by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 184.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 643,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Target stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,181. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

