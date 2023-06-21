Greenfield Savings Bank Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.61. The company had a trading volume of 527,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.43. The stock has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

