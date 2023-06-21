Greenfield Savings Bank Has $1.19 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,297 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Altria Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.76. 1,021,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,896,930. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.