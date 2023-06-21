Greenfield Savings Bank Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.86.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.30. The stock had a trading volume of 344,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,247. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $197.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.83 and a 200-day moving average of $167.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

