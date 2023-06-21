Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 1,409 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,299 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 2.1 %

Intel stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,958,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,654,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.