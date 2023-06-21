Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 1,925 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after buying an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 147,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,785,527. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

