Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

GHL stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $268.39 million, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 348,214 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 494.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 179,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 149,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 719,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 97,028 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

