Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,238 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 9.9% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 20,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.06. 726,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,372. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.58.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.