Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 55,041 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. First National Trust Co raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.68. 1,146,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,380,190. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

