Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,346 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after purchasing an additional 438,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after purchasing an additional 363,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,997,000 after purchasing an additional 399,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $73.43. 1,232,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926,261. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

