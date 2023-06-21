Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,981 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker Price Performance

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.64. 226,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,150. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.99 and a 200-day moving average of $270.81. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

