Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $11.94 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,016 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

C stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $47.60. 2,966,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,884,713. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

