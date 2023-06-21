Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $14.65 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,452. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.07. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.56.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

