Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $27.21 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,208 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 35,980 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $27,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after buying an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $7.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.17. 2,055,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,901,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $203.73 billion, a PE ratio of 568.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.79 and a 200-day moving average of $177.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,706 shares of company stock valued at $146,092,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

