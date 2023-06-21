Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $9.62 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.47. The stock had a trading volume of 551,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,721. The company has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.74. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

