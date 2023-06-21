Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,677 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $18,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.84. 2,566,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,841,596. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.96. The company has a market cap of $156.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

