Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 16,514 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 16,514 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Netflix by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Netflix by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.22.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $7.79 on Wednesday, reaching $426.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.70 and a 12-month high of $448.65. The company has a market capitalization of $189.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.57.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.



